VFW Post 3413 provides groceries for Veterans

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 and Auxiliary worked in conjunction with the Hays County Food Bank to provide groceries for its Veterans at the post. The pickup of groceries was contactless, as our Veterans stayed in their vehicles and our masked and gloved volunteers placed bags of groceries into the trunk.

The preparation began on Friday afternoon with the pickup of groceries from the food bank. Dry goods, produce, bread, frozen items, and meat were then taken to the post to be sorted, inventory, and bagged for individual families. Pick up began Saturday morning at 10 a.m. This event not only served our Veteran population but brought much needed camaraderie for the VFW members as they volunteered.

The next mobile food distribution for Veterans will be Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. Veterans in need of assistance should sign up ahead of time and be able to provide proof of service to our nation. There are only 50 slots available. To ensure privacy, names on the signup sheet are only visible to the administrator. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0D49AEA623AA8-veterans

At 11 a.m., any groceries left will be distributed to the community on a first come, first served basis.

Any questions, please contact Commander Stephanie Brown (vfwpost3413@gmail.com) or Laura Davis (bldavis4@earthlink.net)