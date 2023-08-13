Volunteer Deputy Registrar training is offered

The League of Women Voters of Hays County is coordinating volunteer deputy registrar training to be held at 3 p.m., Aug. 17, at the LBJ Museum of San Marcos, 131 Guadalupe St., San Marcos.

Participants will watch a VDR training video produced by Travis County. After the video presentation, attendees will take a qualifying test on their phones in order to qualify for a certificate of completion. Travis County will then email a VDR certificate to those who pass, which can then be shown to Hays County officials for the issuance of a locally valid certificate. From 4-6 p.m., there will be a reception/party at the museum with wine and cheese, and an opportunity to view the current traveling exhibit on voting rights. For more information, please call 512-738-5998.