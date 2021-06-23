Volunteers needed for city boards, commissions

The City of San Marcos is in need of volunteers to fill vacancies on several city boards and commissions.

The following positions are currently vacant (qualifications, duties and lengths of service may vary):

•Construction Board of Appeals — Master plumber, one vacancy.

•Economic Development Board — Manufacturing Business Representative, one vacancy.

•Historic Preservation Commission — Discipline related to Historic Preservation Commission, one vacancy.

•Neighborhood Commission — Resident from Sector 4 (Rio Vista, East Guadalupe, Victory Gardens, Hunter’s Hill), one vacancy.

•San Marcos Industrial Development Corporation — Members must be San Marcos residents, four vacancies.

Application forms are available online at https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/148/Boards-Commissions. Paper copies are available at the City Clerk’s Office — 630 E. Hopkins St. Applications must be received by Friday, July 30 to be considered for appointment.

The San Marcos City Council is currently scheduled to review applications and make appointments during their regular meeting on August 17. The city said appointed volunteers will take their seats immediately.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 512-393-8090.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos