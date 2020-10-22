Vote 2020: Costilla, Mejia face off for SMCISD Board of Trustees Place 4

Editor's note: The Daily Record sent questionnaires to both candidates running for San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees Place 4 — Mayra Mejia and Nicholas Costilla. Both candidates discussed what they'd do if elected to the board.

Mayra Mejia

Q. What experiences inspired you to serve on the school board?

Mejia: I am running for office because I have always had a passion for education since from a young age. My passion for education motivated me to obtained an M.Ed., and I am hoping that I can make a difference in the San Marcos community with my education and background. My desire to help shape policy to ensure all have equal access to quality education is what fuels me and my candidacy.

Q. What measures will you recommend to ensure our schools continue to provide quality educational experiences while maintaining the health of students, faculty and staff and preserving positive campus culture?

Mejia: I would recommend continuing to offer remote learning until the end of the semester. With flu season coming up, it is important to continue practicing social distancing while also wearing face masks and sanitizing. In addition to this, I would also continue to make sure that counseling services are available to students, faculty, and staff. The pandemic has brought awareness to mental health, and it is important for our students, faculty, and staff to have counseling services so that their educational experiences will not be affected.

Q. The last decade’s mass shooting epidemic has caused many public places to turn into places of fear, uncertainty and anxiety, including schools. How will you proactively maintain safety trust on campus and ensure school is a safe place for students?

Mejia: Having prevention resources available to students, faculty, and staff is key in ensuring safety and trust on campus. Mental health resources, such as counseling services will help teachers prepare for school shooting training programs and will help provide students with needed support. Training programs should be provided to teachers and staff before the school year starts to learn how to handle a school shooting, and they should also plan and practice an escape route with students throughout the semester.

Nicholas Costilla

Q. What experiences inspired you to serve on the school board?

Costilla: From a very early age, the importance of education has been a constant topic within my family. Given that, I am a firm believer that every student has potential regardless of race, color, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or mental capacity, etc. and developing and enhancing that potential leads to individual success that then transcends to greater societal success. This philosophical view has been my driving force not only for myself but one I will continue to strive for ALL students in my community. I was born and raised in San Marcos and am a product of SMCISD’s schools. I am a third-generation graduate of SMHS and first-generation graduate of Texas State University. While my educational years were less intimidating, it was not the same for my grandparents’ generation — they endured more educational intimidating situations and limitations that have lessen. Hence, my priority as a school trustee is to insure equitable resources and policies necessary for the success of ALL SMCISD students, whatever their level and status, along with meeting the needs of its staff and faculty.

Q. What measures will you recommend to ensure our schools continue to provide quality educational experiences while maintaining the health of students, faculty and staff and preserving positive campus culture?

Costilla: The current pandemic has created new and different protocols already established in our schools addressing the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff — face masks, sanitization of school buildings and buses, student spacing, protective equipment, food preparation/distribution/ service, technology for online learning, online teaching preparation, in-person/online student scheduling, student/teacher/staff health status, etc. I will support such established policies to ensure the continuous health and safety of students, teachers and staff along with supporting policies allowing the administration to expediently implement necessary protocols addressing any adverse impact on the health and safety of our students, teachers at any given time.

Q. The last decade’s mass shooting epidemic has caused many public places to turn into places of fear, uncertainty and anxiety, including schools. How will you proactively maintain safety trust on campus and ensure school is a safe place for students.

Costilla: SMCISD has undergone relevant training addressing this issue inclusive of students, staff and faculty. I will continue to support any additional training and policies towards insuring the continued overall safety of SMCISD students and employees as deemed necessary.