Vote 2020: Shell faces off against challenger Prewitt in Commissioner Pct. 3 race

Editor's note: The Daily Record sent questionnaires to the two candidates for Hays County Commissioner Pct. 3 — Lon Shell, incumbent, and Lisa Prewitt. This first appeared in the Daily Record's Voter Guide.

Lon Shell

Q. If elected, what are your top priorities?

Shell: This is a critical moment in our fight to protect natural resources and property rights in western Hays County. We must continue the fight to protect our groundwater and responsibly manage the demands of a growing county. Preserving our quality of life and public safety are vitally important, which includes supporting peace officers and first responders, enacting responsible reforms to the criminal justice system, and completing our emergency communications upgrades to streamline operations and improve response times.

Q. What are the biggest challenges you think Hays County will face in the coming years and how would you address them?

We face an ongoing challenge to protect our quality of life while meeting the challenges of a growing county. Growth has placed significant stresses on many functions of our county government, from infrastructure to public safety. Our groundwater supply, upon which the majority of western Hays County relies, is extremely important. We must continue our focus on groundwater protection by developing sound science to support policies to end the harvesting of local water by corporate water marketers and continue conservation efforts to protect aquifer recharge and water quality. Growth also stresses public safety and transportation, which need responsible planning and support.

Q. Property values have continued to skyrocket throughout Hays County. While Hays County is only one of many local taxing entities, it still has a significant impact on homeowner’s overall property tax rate. The Commissioners Court has lowered the tax rate in recent years, but the county has still collected more property taxes because of rising values. What can the Commissioners Court do to limit those increases and should it? Or do you believe the increased tax revenue is necessary for Hays County as it continues to grow?

Shell: The county should continue its focus on reducing the tax burden on residents while maintaining a high level of service. We have the lowest tax rate in 25 years and I was proud to be chief architect of a senior tax freeze, which is optional for counties but we implemented in the interest of seniors, many of whom live on fixed incomes. We must continue to find efficiencies across departments and functions to responsibly manage growing demands. There are times when emerging needs demand increased revenues, but this burden should be placed on new construction and improvements—not existing homeowners.

Q. Over the years, the county has taken on debt to try and keep up with the needs of one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. There is a parks bond on the ballot that could add to that debt. Do you support the use of bonds for future projects? If so, what areas do you think a bond may be appropriate for in the coming years? If not, why?

Shell: I supported placing the parks bond before voters, considering it a fiscally responsible approach to long-term conservation needs. Voter approved bonds are one approach through which fast-growing counties can stay ahead of the growth curve. The parks bond allows voters to consider significant investments in parks and open space. Bonds should always be considered carefully by voters and administered responsibly by public entities. If approved, bonds should only be sold when financially appropriate. Hays County has a strong financial position, AA bond rating, and $50+ million in reserves, yet debt issuance must be continually reevaluated to ensure taxpayer protection.

Q. Water is an issue for the entire county but with different concerns in each precinct. What would you do to help protect surface and groundwater in the Wimberley Valley and other environmentally sensitive areas of Hays County while also dealing with the need for additional water resources in Hays County’s fast-growing areas?

Shell: We must work with groundwater conservation districts to develop and implement sound science. As commissioner, I led efforts for transformational investments in groundwater modeling. We should use this science to improve water protection and conservation through our subdivision rules and regulations. I also led efforts in sustainable development codes that reduce stress on our aquifers. We must keep protecting recharge features to ensure reliable aquifer recharge and water quality protection. We must ensure that additional water supplies in growing areas do not come from our stressed aquifers, but instead have well-planned strategies for manageable growth.

Q. The county is currently updating the transportation plan, which includes what roads need upgrades, whether that is capacity or safety improvements, and even where new roads will be placed in the future. What do you think are the most important aspects for the future of Hays County as it relates to roads and transportation?

Shell: The most pressing transportation needs in the western part of our county are primarily safety related. Closer to the I-35 corridor, the needs focus more on mobility and infrastructure capacity. The county’s continuing efforts to update the transportation plan will allow for citizen input and collaboration with other local entities to develop actionable, long-range plans to enhance driver safety.

Q. The criminal justice system and law enforcement agencies have come under scrutiny as delayed court dates impact the overflowing county jail and the county budget. As a member of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Commission, what policies and improvements will you push for to ensure residents are protected and justice is delivered prudently?

Shell: The Criminal Justice Coordinating Commission has implemented several initiatives to ensure fair, equitable justice for all, while placing a priority on community safety. As the Chair of this Commission, I believe we should continue to collaborate with the over twenty local elected officials that are responsible for operation of the criminal justice system. This collaboration has produced a pre-file system that will result in faster resolution of pending cases, the addition of pre-trial bond officers, the establishment of a Mental Health Treatment Court modeled after our very successful Veterans Treatment Court, and the creation of an Indigent Defense Coordinator.

Lisa Prewitt

If elected, what are your top priorities?

Prewitt: As your next County Commissioner, I will: Expand and PROTECT voter rights and access for everyone. Modernize and reform our failing criminal justice system, while maintaining safe communities. Champion sustainable transportation initiatives and mobility choices including regional connectivity. Improving air quality by reducing emissions not only improves human health and the health of ecosystems and agriculture, but also mitigates climate change. Protecting our drinking water and recharge zones keeps our rivers clean and flowing. And, Planning properly for flood mitigation. I will represent the residents of Hays County with the highest degree of transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Q. What are the biggest challenges you think Hays County will face in the coming years and how would you address them?

Prewitt: Communities across the nation are faced with the serious challenge and impacts of climate change and the future we are planning for our children, now. We need to be supporting renewable energy sources and reduction of water usage and planning and managing future growth. The intense growth in our area puts great pressures on future water supplies, our social service needs, animal shelter capacities, infrastructure, and alternative transportation opportunities. As our urban environments expand, our needs to expand stormwater infrastructure also increase. We must make sure we plan and design for smart growth that can pay for itself.

Q. Property values have continued to skyrocket throughout Hays County. While Hays County is only one of many local taxing entities, it still has a significant impact on homeowner’s overall property tax rate. The Commissioners Court has lowered the tax rate in recent years, but the county has still collected more property taxes because of rising values. What can the Commissioners Court do to limit those increases and should it? Or do you believe the increased tax revenue is necessary for Hays County as it continues to grow?

Prewitt: I support appraising all properties in an equitable manner and addressing the profound economic impacts this pandemic has on residents and businesses during our 2022 tax rate adoption. We must work with all jurisdictions to ensure that everyone receives the highest homestead exemption allowable. Hays County must implement a leaner budget to avoid increasing property tax. Eliminate large corporate tax give-aways, so that everyone is contributing equally back to the local economy and tax base. Attract new employers, we must recruit companies to pay sustainable living wages and contribute to our county tax base rather than contributing to wealth extraction.

Q. Over the years, the county has taken on debt to try and keep up with the needs of one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. There is a parks bond on the ballot that could add to that debt. Do you support the use of bonds for future projects? If so, what areas do you think a bond may be appropriate for in the coming years? If not, why?

Prewitt: I served on the POSAC bond committee and was very involved in project reviews. Creating ways to protect the natural features of our Hill Country, waterways, and wildlife habitats is very critical as the population in our region becomes more suburbanized. We must ensure that land use is compatible with our natural ecosystem and that the biodiversity of our land is preserved. I will prioritize land acquisitions that can protect our residents from the impacts of future floods and protect our water sources. If voters approve this bond, I will honor their decision to invest in these projects.

Q. Water is an issue for the entire county but with different concerns in each precinct. What would you do to help protect surface and groundwater in the Wimberley Valley and other environmentally sensitive areas of Hays County while also dealing with the need for additional water resources in Hays County’s fast-growing areas?

Prewitt: We have the potential to become an innovative leader in protecting groundwater! We can ensure that groundwater districts have the tools they need to ensure safe and water-conserving wells. Because in Texas, oil and gas companies can build pipelines without any public or private oversight, we must work with coalitions to change federal and state laws to discontinue this practice! We must stop the over-pumping of wells and develop better data-driven pumping regulations to implement nonpoint source pollution protections, laws, and ordinances governing conservation and land use and help Hays County realize a green infrastructure and a sustainable future.

Q. The county is currently updating the transportation plan, which includes what roads need upgrades, whether that is capacity or safety improvements, and even where new roads will be placed in the future. What do you think are the most important aspects for the future of Hays County as it relates to roads and transportation?

Prewitt: Expanding roadways to increase our mobility needs in response to growth and employment commutes is not the only solution nor the best. This response often just leads to more congestion, air pollution, and water degradation. We have to be more innovative with transportation choices and trail systems. I support a “Hill Country Conservation” road designation for all county roads over and upstream of the Aquifer Recharge Zone. We must do a better job with road repair and maintenance, if maintenance is done regularly, it will increase the life of our roads and save the County millions of dollars ultimately.

Q. The criminal justice system and law enforcement agencies have come under scrutiny as delayed court dates impact the overflowing county jail and the county budget. As a member of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Commission, what policies and improvements will you push for to ensure residents are protected and justice is delivered prudently?

Healthy communities are safe communities. Safe communities invest in housing support, workforce development, mental healthcare and addiction treatments--not an endless cycle of prosecution and incarceration. Our jail has been overcapacity every single day of my opponent’s tenure. We know that implementing the Cite & Divert program, funding robust Pre-trial Services, Mental Health Court and holistic Public Defender’s Office are keys to a healthier, safer Hays. We added $17M to the 2021 criminal legal budget but $0 to Community Services. We know better and can do better. The title of Commissioner grants authority, but it takes leadership to create legitimacy.