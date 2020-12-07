Vote in San Marcos' mayoral, council place 5 runoff election

San Marcans can make their voices heard by voting in the San Marcos mayoral and city council place 5 runoff elections today.

Just over 2,100 residents voted early or absentee, according to the Hays County Elections Office — far fewer than the 25,221 ballots cast during the Nov. 3 election.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Jane Hughson faces challenger Juan Miguel Arredondo. Hughson garnered the most votes during the Nov. 3 election in a five-candidate race with 8,902 votes — 44.75% of the vote — while Arredondo received 6,502 votes.

In the council place 5 race, Omar Baca and Mark Gleason face off for the seat — the term expires in 2021. In a three-candidate race, Mark Gleason and Omar Baca advanced to the runoff. Gleason tallied the most votes at 6,674 — 35.36%. Baca amassed 6,150 votes.

San Marcans can vote at the following locations Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.:

• Broadway (formerly WIC) — 401 Broadway #C

• Centro Cultural Hispano — 211 Lee St.

• Dunbar Center — 801 Martin Luther King Drive

• Hays County Government Center — 712 South Stagecoach Trail (west conference rooms)

• Hays County Transportation — Yarrington Location — 2171 Yarrington Road

• Texas State Performing Arts Center — 405 Moon St.

• First Baptist Church San Marcos — 325 West McCarty Lane

• San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes — 820 Sturgeon Drive

• Sinai Pentecostal Church 208 Laredo St.