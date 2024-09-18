Voter Registration at Gary Job Corps

Students from the Gary Job Corps Student Government Association had the opportunity to become Texas Volunteer Deputy Registrars for Caldwell County, and they all passed the VDR examinations with flying colors.

In addition to the Vocational and Academic training that the students receive at the Gary Job Corps Center they are taught the responsibility of being good citizens. The students practice the election process by electing the student body to the Student Government Association and leaders in their dormitories.

The League of Women Voters for and Caldwell County Voting Officers helped during the process. The cities of Martindale, Luling and Lockhart made the polls available to have the student voting centers. Early voting in Texas is Oct. 7 for the Election on Nov. 5, 2024. For further information concerning the Gary Job Corps Center contact 1-800-733-JOBS(5627), https://gary.jobcorps.gov.