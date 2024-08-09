Wash Tub offering educators a free car wash

As the summer draws to a close and the school year approaches, The Wash Tub is recognizing the “invaluable contributions our teachers, faculty and staff make to our community,” according to a press release.

From Aug. 9 through 11, all Wash Tub locations, including the one located at 1200 Thorpe Lane, will be offering free car washes to educators and school staff. Must show employee ID to redeem.

“This is our way of saying, ‘Thank you,” the release said. “The Wash Tub has always been more than just a car wash; it’s a family-owned and operated business deeply rooted in the community. For us, being involved in the lives of those who live and work here is not just a commitment — it’s a privilege. Every year, we look forward to this opportunity to express our appreciation to the educators who shape the minds of future generations. Your dedication does not go unnoticed, and this gesture is our way of giving back to those who give so much.

“Whether you’re preparing classrooms, organizing lesson plans, or simply gearing up for another school year, we hope you’ll take a moment to stop by The Wash Tub for a complimentary car wash. It’s a small token of our appreciation for the big impact you have on our children and our future.

“From the Vizza family and everyone here at The Wash Tub, we wish you a happy and successful school year. Your hard work and passion inspire us, and we are honored to serve you. Thank you for all that you do!”