The San Marcos Public Library offered an in person watercolor class Wednesday led by Maryfer Verazzi. Participants were guided through a watercolor painting, and all materials were provided and funded by St. David’s Foundation. The class is for adults 18 years and older. Lu Montondon said that Verazzi is a great artist and teacher and finds something to compliment on every participant's painting. Top left is watercolor instructor, Maryfer Verazzi. Bottom left is Diana Eng. Above, Teresa Fallwell and Lu Montondon.

Daily Record photos by Shannon West