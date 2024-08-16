Weekend Frontage road closure near Hwy 123

The Interstate 35 access road will be closed between Wonder World Drive and Highway 123 this weekend as part of the Highway 123 intersection project. Additionally, the intersection itself will be closed for parts of the weekend.

Starting on Friday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 19, the northbound frontage road of I-35 will be closed from Del Sol Drive to Highway 123. Traffic will use Del Sol Drive entrance ramp onto I-35 northbound lanes and can use exit 205 to access the northbound frontage road north of SH 123. All work is subject to change and weather permitting.

Additionally, starting Sunday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., the intersection of Highway 123 will be closed for the night for signal work. The intersection will be re-opened by 5 a.m.

TxDOT representatives said that the entire Highway 123 project is on schedule and will be completed later this year. To stay up to date with the project, visit my-35construction.org/projects/ SH-123.