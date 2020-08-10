Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos Academy students were welcomed back to school by San Marcos's Lions Club and Rotary Club. SMA returned to class under new safety guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

WELCOME BACK: Community greets San Marcos Academy students on first day of school

Mon, 08/10/2020 - 6:58pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, August 10, 2020

Classes are being offered both in-person and online. SMA has implemented intensified sanitization protocols for all rooms and buildings. Campus visitors are also restricted. Personal protective equipment is suggested and temperature checks and health screenings are required for students, faculty and staff.

