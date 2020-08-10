San Marcos Academy students were welcomed back to school by San Marcos's Lions Club and Rotary Club. SMA returned to class under new safety guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
WELCOME BACK: Community greets San Marcos Academy students on first day of school
Classes are being offered both in-person and online. SMA has implemented intensified sanitization protocols for all rooms and buildings. Campus visitors are also restricted. Personal protective equipment is suggested and temperature checks and health screenings are required for students, faculty and staff.