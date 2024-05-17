Widowed spouse makes plea to all living partners

DEAR ABBY: Today I ironed and folded my late husband’s lucky fishing shirt and placed it into a box going to Goodwill. Continuing with the task, I matched up 14 pairs of my good merino wool socks, most of which had been gifts from him in times that were not so flush. After three months, I have finally moved the box containing his ashes from the kitchen table.

Yesterday, I saw a couple sitting together in a fast-food restaurant. They were both focused only on their phone screens. I wanted so badly to shake them, to tell them to look at each other and talk to each other. They are so fortunate to have each other’s company. Is it human nature to miss the water only when the well goes dry? Snuggle, hold hands, converse and say “I love you” every day. Don’t wait for Valentine’s Day. I was so lucky; you can be too. Abby, please remind your readers to appreciate their special someone EVERY day and show it. – LOVED EVERY DAY DEAR LOVED: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your beloved husband. More people than young lovers have been known to become captives of their cellphones. I have observed the same phenomenon among older couples, but it also applies to parents with small children. Your message that we should love and show appreciation for each other every day is important, because no one is guaranteed a tomorrow.

DEAR ABBY: What is this thing about dogs? I see women on dating sites saying, “You must love my dog,” and I find it really annoying. I know some women adore their dogs, but demanding that a man should love your dog if he really cares about you is insane. What’s the matter with these women? I think they’re emotionally unbalanced. – IRRITATED IN GEORGIA DEAR IRRITATED: There is a school of thought that if someone wants loyalty and constancy, the way to find it is to adopt a dog. For some people, regardless of gender, their dog becomes like their child, and anyone becoming romantically involved with them must accept that it will be a package deal. Because you are not an animal lover, these women would not be an appropriate match for you.

DEAR ABBY: My family and I like to entertain, so our powder room is used often. Instead of laundering the same three hand towels, I bought a nice-looking vertical paper towel holder with a roll of paper towels that now stands by the bathroom sink. Hubby says paper towels are only for the kitchen and look tacky in a powder room. Who’s right? – USEFUL IN TEXAS DEAR USEFUL: Of course, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. However, your idea of disposable hand towels in the guest bathroom resonates with me. They are practical, inexpensive and more hygienic than if someone is the third, fourth or fifth guest using the towels. There are, however, disposable towels (some monogrammed) that can be purchased online and look nicer than those on a roll. You might consider checking them out.