Wimberley announces new City Administrator

Wimberley has a new City Administrator.

After wading through nearly two dozen applications the City of Wimberley has announced a new City Administrator.

Michael Boese was selected to the position after the city narrowed the field of candidates to just six.

“This is one of the most critical decisions the council will make,” Mayor Gina Fulkerson mentioned in a release. “Fortunately, we had an excellent field of candidates. Mike’s solid resume and approach to city management seemed like an excellent fit for Wimberley.”

In addition to a master’s degree in Public Policy and Graduate Certificate in Local Government Management from the University of Texas at Dallas, Boese holds a bachelor’s degree in History with a minor in Criminal Justice from Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colo. Currently, he is pursuing a master’s degree in emergency management from American Military University in West Virginia.

He is a member of professional organizations including the Texas City Managers Association, the International City Managers Association, Government Finance Officers Association, Texas Police Chiefs Association and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

Boese (pronounced BAYZ), will replace Paul Parker who has been serving as Interim City Administrator since the departure of Wimberley’s previous City Administrator in September 2020. Fulkerson said council agreed that Parker will continue to serve on a consulting basis to facilitate Boese’s full transition, as well as to finalize construction of Wimberley’s downtown sewer system. Council voted unanimously to hire Boese at the special meeting Feb. 23.

Boese will leave his current position of City Manager in Keene, south of Fort Worth, to join the City. Prior to working in Keene, Boese served as City Manager and Police Chief in the City of Venus, also south of Fort Worth. He will begin this position March 29.