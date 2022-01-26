Wimberley city leaders break ground on hospitality center

The City of Wimberley leaders recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the community’s first hospitality center near the town square.

The new center, located on Oak Drive, will offer local residents and visitors with an information kiosk, accessible public restrooms and ADA compliant parking spaces, a pocket park and sidewalks.

“This groundbreaking signals a major step for Wimberley’s downtown district; well-located restrooms and a visitor welcome area are long overdue,” Mayor Pro Tem Rebecca Minnick said. “And partnering with local architects and builders in the project has been important to making sure that the design fits with our Wimberley aesthetic.”

Local builder, Percheron Construction, has the task of building the nearly $900,000 project at 109 Oak Drive, adjacent to the larger city parking lot. The council also approved an additional $44,000 for an accessible sidewalk extending from the square and along Oak Drive to Blue Heron Run.

According to a city press release, “Wimberley-based architecture firm, the Office of Architecture (ooA) created the one-of-a-kind hospitality center matching the aesthetic and character of the town.”

The center features a rainwater collection system, permeable cover and Dark Sky Friendly lighting. It includes a seven-stall accessible restroom, a visitor kiosk, bike racks and a separate storage building with a family restroom.

“We’ve considered every aspect of both the city’s needs, environmental responsibility and the natural beauty of the Wimberley Valley to assure this hospitality center enhances the experience for Wimberley Valley residents and visitors to the Square,” Mayor Gina Fulkerson said.

Plans also include park benches, public art and future pavilion space that can be used for outdoor community gatherings such as music, arts and crafts fairs or even a farmer’s market.

Funds for the project are being allocated from various budget sources, including the remainder of tax note funds from the purchase of the property on Oak Drive. In addition, the city will utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and a generous $50,000 donation from Sonora Bank. The city will also fund the visitor information area component of the project from the hotel occupancy tax.

As funds become available, the city will release a separate bid for grading the adjacent city parking lot with delineated parking spaces and landscaping buffers. The project is slated for completion in April 2022.