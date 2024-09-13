Wimberley UMC burglarized

The ten commandments are pretty clear–thou shall not steal–but perhaps this alleged thief was just looking for a refresher.

On the morning of Sept. 9, the Wimberley United Methodist Church opened its doors to find that the church had been ransacked.

“Church personnel reported the facility had been broken into, a large amount of damage had been cause[d],” Hays County Sheriff's Department reported on social media. “Several computers and Bible’s had been stolen from the church.”

The church declined to comment. The sheriff’s office said that the damage done was to the vents, holes in walls and items thrown around. They said that the property stolen was returned.

Deputies located Timothy Grimmer, 38, near the church. Surveillance footage showed Grimmer breaking into the church. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony. His vehicle was towed from the area. As of Thursday morning, Grimmer was still being held in Hays County Jail on a $5,000 bond.