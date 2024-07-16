Art League Award Showcase winners featured in newest exhibit

The San Marcos Art League is unveiling their newest showcase at the San Marcos Art Center featuring the winners of their recent Award Showcase in May, where local artists entered to compete for prizes in different art medium categories. The showcase features 68 pieces from the winners and notable mentions of each category. Categories include ceramics, photography, wet and dry 2D, mixed media, and the ‘Best in Show’ award. This is the first year that the Art League has installed both the Award Showcase and the Winners Showcase with overwhelming support from the San Marcos art community.

“Is was great to see some new artists come into the gallery” said Art League board member, Jennifer Rosas. “Being able to witness the announcement of the winners was fun. With the second exhibit it is nice to see multiple works by the winning artists.”

Art Center Director Nancy Brown explained the benefits of the showcase.

“By having an art exhibition for the winners of the previous awards show, we allow the winners to showcase their work to a broader audience beyond just the awards event” Brown said. “This extends the celebration of their achievement and gives them more exposure, which benefits the artists and the broader community interested in art and culture”.

The San Marcos Art Center is located at 117 N. Guadalupe St. Suite 101 in Downtown San Marcos, Texas. The Winners Showcase will be showing throughout the month of July 2024 during hours of operation (Wednesday- Sunday from 11am-5pm and 10am-5pm on Saturdays). For more information, visit sanmarcosartcenter.com