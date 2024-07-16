Top right, Artist Jessie Steinberg and winner of the wet 2-D category smiles in front of her works at the San Marcos Art Center.
Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Art League.
Top left, Garrie Borden next to here art including My Cup Got Runneth Over, which was named Best in Mixed Media. Bottom left, Charlotte Wattigny's Life is Like a Box of Tapes ceramic artwork won Best in Show. Bottom right, Mia Hendricks stands with her piece titled Fear, which was named Best in Photography.
Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat
Above, Art League board members (left to right) Tracy Weinberg, Sheryl Coppel-Sallow, Joshua Farrell, Jennifer Rosas, Mia Hendricks, Nancy Brown and Karly Schlievert post in front of the ART sculpture (created by Joshua Farrell and Randolph Gilmer) at the Winners Showcase reception at the San Marcos Art Center. Below, Art League President, Joshua Farrell, observes ceramic works by Best in Show category winner, Charlotte Wattingy at the Winners Showcase reception at the San Marcos Art Center.
Photos courtesy of San Marcos Art League
WINNERS SHOWCASE
Art League Award Showcase winners featured in newest exhibit
The San Marcos Art League is unveiling their newest showcase at the San Marcos Art Center featuring the winners of their recent Award Showcase in May, where local artists entered to compete for prizes in different art medium categories. The showcase features 68 pieces from the winners and notable mentions of each category. Categories include ceramics, photography, wet and dry 2D, mixed media, and the ‘Best in Show’ award. This is the first year that the Art League has installed both the Award Showcase and the Winners Showcase with overwhelming support from the San Marcos art community.
“Is was great to see some new artists come into the gallery” said Art League board member, Jennifer Rosas. “Being able to witness the announcement of the winners was fun. With the second exhibit it is nice to see multiple works by the winning artists.”
Art Center Director Nancy Brown explained the benefits of the showcase.
“By having an art exhibition for the winners of the previous awards show, we allow the winners to showcase their work to a broader audience beyond just the awards event” Brown said. “This extends the celebration of their achievement and gives them more exposure, which benefits the artists and the broader community interested in art and culture”.
The San Marcos Art Center is located at 117 N. Guadalupe St. Suite 101 in Downtown San Marcos, Texas. The Winners Showcase will be showing throughout the month of July 2024 during hours of operation (Wednesday- Sunday from 11am-5pm and 10am-5pm on Saturdays). For more information, visit sanmarcosartcenter.com