WINTER WEATHER STICKS AROUND

San Marcos was hit with another round of winter precipitation Tuesday night as roads froze overnight. The city saw a reprieve as temperatures rose above freezing for the first time in days on Wednesday. But the possibility of snow remains in the forecast for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Above, City of San Marcos crews plow Craddock Street on Wednesday.

Above, San Marcans leave Sunny's Food located at 1701 Old Ranch Road 12 on Tuesday.