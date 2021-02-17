Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, a car crashes into a ditch after hitting a patch of ice on Old Ranch Road 12 on Wednesday. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

WINTER WEATHER STICKS AROUND

Wed, 02/17/2021 - 10:44pm
DAILY RECORD STAFF
Wednesday, February 17, 2021

San Marcos was hit with another round of winter precipitation Tuesday night as roads froze overnight. The city saw a reprieve as temperatures rose above freezing for the first time in days on Wednesday. But the possibility of snow remains in the forecast for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Above, City of San Marcos crews plow Craddock Street on Wednesday.

Above, San Marcans leave Sunny's Food located at 1701 Old Ranch Road 12 on Tuesday. 

