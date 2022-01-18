Wintry weather in forecast for Thursday but impact expected to be minimal, NWS says

Winter weather is in the forecast Thursday but the impact will be minimal, according to the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio office.

NWS has a 30% chance of rain and sleet in the forecast Thursday with a 20% chance of a wintry mix overnight.

“Right now, we’re not expecting much accumulation,” said Matt Brady, meteorologist for NWS Austin/San Antonio. “It’s going to stay light and mainly concentrated actually over the Hill Country. Our biggest worry will be any elevated bridges or overpasses in the area.”

A cold font is expected to blow through the area late Wednesday, plunging the temperature from a high of nearly 80 Wednesday afternoon to 33 degrees overnight.

“Temperatures and breezy winds will fall and go through (Wednesday) night through early Thursday morning,” Brady said. “Temperatures Thursday morning for the San Marcos area will be right around the freezing mark. As we go through Thursday morning, there’s expected to be some light precipitation moving in from the west as an upper-level disturbance is approaching the area and it’s going to lead to the opportunity for wintry mix, precipitation as we go through the daytime on Thursday.”

Brady said temperatures, however, will rise above freezing Thursday. But he said freezing rain, sleet and a mixture of the two is forecast to fall during the day.

NWS said the potential for surface accumulation is low due to above normal ground temperatures in place prior to the cold snap. But those planning to be outdoors should be prepared for the possibility of ice accumulations on exposed surfaces such as elevated sidewalks, as well as bridges and overpasses.

“For San Marcos, I think the impact is going to be very minimal and no travel worries or anything across the area,” Brady said. “A very different set up and system than we saw last year.”