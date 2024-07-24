SMPD helps birthday girl get up close and personal with therapy dog

Four-year-old Taryn, who is battling leukemia, had a unique birthday wish come true this year. Diagnosed in 2023 at the age of three, Taryn has spent much of the past year in and out of the hospital undergoing treatment and bravely facing the challenges that come with her condition. Instead of a usual party, Taryn wanted to spend her special day with Sophie, the San Marcos Police Department’s therapy dog. Her fascination with therapy dogs began during her treatments at the hospital, where these gentle companions provide comfort and joy to young patients like her.

“Taryn is at the age where she notices police officers and understands they are here to keep everyone safe,” says her father, Andrew. “Every time we are in the car, Taryn reminds me to go slow and obey the traffic laws.”

Recognizing her fascination with both therapy dogs and the role of police officers, Andrew explained to her that the police department has therapy dogs that she could meet.

Wanting to make their daughter’s birthday truly special, Andrew and Kariah got in contact with the San Marcos Police Department’s Chief of Police who connected them to the Mental Health Unit. They spoke with Officer Joyce Bender, who is the handler of therapy dog Sophie. Understanding the impact that therapy dogs can have, Officer Bender was more than willing to help set up a memorable birthday party for Taryn that included time with Sophie.

“It touches my heart to see the work of therapy dogs inside and outside of the public safety space,” says Officer Joyce Bender. “I know this work makes an impact on people, especially on young children going through a tough time. I’m happy Sophie and I can be a part of it.”

On her special day, accompanied by her mother, her father, younger sister Sky, and her grandfather Taryn’s wish came true. The family visited the San Marcos Police Department, where Taryn was greeted with unicorn-themed gifts from the staff, a nod to her one-of-a-kind spirit.

Taryn had a wonderful time exploring the police department, meeting the police chief, and interacting with other staff members. But the highlight of her visit was undoubtedly spending time with Sophie, the gentle and loving therapy dog. Taryn’s eyes lit up with joy as she hugged and played with Sophie, creating a heartwarming scene that touched everyone present.

This birthday celebration was not just about the gifts and the visit to the police department. It was about making memories with Taryn adding to her happiness and sense of normalcy amidst her ongoing battle with leukemia. As Taryn continues her journey, the support of her family, community, and the unexpected yet cherished moments with therapy dogs like Sophie will remain a vital part of her healing process. This birthday, filled with love and joy, will undoubtedly be a cherished memory for Taryn and her family.

SMPD contributed this story.