Women elected leaders: Debbie Ingalsbe

Editor’s Note: This article is the first in a series featuring the women elected leaders of Hays County. Just 30% of statewide elected leaders in the United States are women. After a number of women were elected to public office in the 2020 General Election, the Daily Record is spotlighting the women elected leaders, their experiences and successes.

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe was re-elected to her position serving Precinct 3 in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Running unopposed was not surprisingly a much easier run than her first time 24 years ago.

“There were some that doubted whether or not I could do the job, I know there were, I think that they now have come to realize that I can and have done the job,” Ingalsbe said in an interview with the Daily Record.

The reason for that doubt 24 years ago, was by and large due to the fact that the role of county commissioner had always been occupied by men.

Despite an upbringing close to public service, raised by her dad who was a county commissioner in the 1980s, Ingalsbe had quite a glass ceiling to break through when she ran for office; or rather a glass road.

When she ran, most of the work of a county commissioner was on roads. Commissioners would even head out to the construction sites, get on the equipment and work on the roads.

“[Roads are] still a big part of what we do today. I did go out several times and work out there with the crew and got on equipment... I wanted to get a good sense of what it was like to do that kind of work,” said Ingalsbe. “I believe back then when I was first elected, most felt that it was more of a man’s job.”

Ingalsbe never envisioned running for office, but once residents urged her to run, she had a feeling; public office was possible.

“It just became evident, there was something that I felt in my heart, it was what I wanted to do and could do,” said Ingalsbe.

She didn’t shy away from the precedent of commissioners working on roads and campaigned on getting a dedicated road crew for her precinct, thinking the roads could be even better if they had their own crew.

And it worked; Ingalsbe was elected as Hays County’s first female commissioner in 1996.

Ingalsbe admitted being the first female commissioner brought some hesitation from her colleagues, although she was welcomed by a Democratic majority.

The first woman in office brought not only much needed diversity and perspective to the court, but also a distinct kind of attention to detail that Ingalsbe said could only be brought by a woman.

“For example, I still do this, but when I was first elected, I drove every single road in my precinct once a month,” said Ingalsbe. “I noticed that there weren’t guard rails, or the striping on the roads weren’t as visible as it needed to be to protect us, to keep us in our lane. I feel that I pay close attention because I know as a woman, I feel like we like those kinds of details and notice those issues.”

Slowly but surely, the role of commissioner evolved to encompass so much more than roads, including some of the healthcare and social service related programs she has led, and economic development issues she has addressed.

“This job you continue to learn, there are always issues that come up. We had companies coming in wanting to pump billions of gallons of water a year, we know that is an issue that we will continue to have, and I will continue to strongly support our natural resources. Its life [water]; it sustains us, we need to make sure we have water for our children and future generations.”

Ingalsbe proudly shares about leading the effort to build a new health department on Broadway, and partner with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital to provide services, as the need for health services increased tremendously over her time in office.

“That was one that really I am very proud of because I knew a lot of the population that I serve in precinct 1 needed those services,” she said.

Ingalsbe has also worked on the Government Center and is proud to have completed the first segment of FM 110, which she said many times folks wondered if it would ever be built.

We asked the age old question, “how did you do it?” recognizing that there are many reasons why less than 30% of elected officials are women, and one of them is a feeling of responsibility to family.

Ingalsbe credits her mother in helping raise her kids, and a flexible work environment provided by Hays County.

“It was a struggle at times because I have always taken my job very seriously. People elected me to this position, I feel that I needed to be present in my office to address any concerns. My mom would say, its okay to take a little time off, and I would say, ‘I know mom but I feel that it is my responsibility to be here and do the work, whatever it might be.’”

Why is it important for women to run for office?

“I believe that we are able and capable of doing a great job as men do,” Ingalsbe said. “Not just in this position, in any elected position. We have seen women are leading the charge in voting. We go out there and women vote and get people elected. I believe that we just are capable of doing anything that we set our minds to.”

Ingalsbe began paving the road for women 24 years ago, as she pointed out a growing trend of women running and winning; she believes once they see others getting elected, leading, and succeeded, more will follow suit.

She encourages women and girls who are interested in running for office to believe they can do it, and recommends calling up the women they look up to in office for advice, experience and support.

“If it's in their heart to serve in an elected capacity, then they need to believe that they can do it because they can,” said Ingalsbe. “I am very thankful and fortunate. I believe that God has a place where He believes we can do good. I always say He is in control no matter what. That has been a very supportive system that I have.”