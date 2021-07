Women’s GI Forum, a nonprofit organization providing educational scholarships to graduating seniors in the San Marcos community, recently gave two scholarships to San Marcos High School seniors. Graduating seniors Nicole Rivera and Angela Hernandez received $500 scholarships from the women’s chapter. The forum was founded by Hector P. Garcia on March 26,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!