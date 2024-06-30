WORLD CLASS

Department of Theatre and Dance named the 25th best Drama School in the World

The Hollywood Reporter recently recognized the Texas State Department of Theatre and Dance as the 25th best drama school in the world for its commitment to excellence in performing arts education.

Alongside other institutions like The Juilliard School, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and Carnegie Mellon, Texas State Theatre and Dance is the only Texas school recognized by the publication. The department’s demonstration of its rigorous curriculum, faculty expertise, alumni success and commitment to its students contributes to this prestigious ranking.

The department strongly emphasizes artistic development, practical experience, and mental wellness as an artist, ultimately creating a comprehensive and transformational educational environment for its students. At the helm of this experience are the award-winning faculty members who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the classroom. Throughout the year, the faculty actively enrich students' education with real- world insights and current industry practices.

Texas State Theatre and Dance notable alumni suc- cesses, including: Dannie McCallum starred in Disney+'s 'ECHO' and recently announced her appearance in the upcoming film 'Here' alongside Tom Hanks and Robin Wright (BFA in Theatre, Performance, and Production).

Ana Yi Puig starred in Disney+'s 'Goosebumps' and is set to appear in an untitled film with Lily James (BFA in Musical Theatre).

Spencer Stevenson appears as County Paris in Hulu's 'Rosaline' (BFA in Theatre, Acting).

Rachel Webb is on Broadway in “& Juliet” and will lead the first National Tour as Juliet (BFA in Musical Theatre) shortly.

Ashley Hildreth was on Broadway in the 'Play That Goes Wrong' and recently performed in the World Premiere of “COVENANT” at the Roundabout Underground (BFA in Theatre, Acting).

Tyler Larson recently worked as a production assistant on “Diana: The Musical,” which appeared on Broadway and was proshot and released on Netflix (BFA in Theatre, Technical Production).

Brandon Rosen has worked as an Associate Lighting Designer on “The Who’s Tommy” in Chicago and the national and international tours of Disney’s “Aladdin.” He will return this fall as a faculty member in the department (BFA in Theatre, Technical Production).

Artix Aliling works as a set decorator for Disney/ ABC (BFA in Theatre, Film Production).

Hannah Hurd is a post-production coordinator for Apple TV+ (BFA in Theatre, Film Production).

Texas State Theatre and Dance can boast nearly 100% of teacher placement post-graduation for the students who graduated with a BFA in Theatre, Teacher Certification majors. Across all programs, recent undergraduates have been recruited and enrolled in renowned graduate programs at universities such as Yale and the University of San Diego. The department prepares artists and educators equipped to inspire future generations of performing arts professionals, resulting in the high demand for Texas State Theatre and Dance graduates.

The department is enhancing its commitment to accessibility and affordability in performing arts education by establishing scholarships and initiatives to help cover tuition costs for select programs. For the 2024-2025 academic year, the tuition costs for the incoming MFA in Theatre students will be covered. Starting this fall, the department will implement a new 'last-dollar' initiative for its incoming Musical Theatre class that will provide financial support to students by covering the remaining tuition costs after federal and state aid has been applied.

Both initiatives aim to reduce financial barriers for students pursuing theatre studies, reinforcing Texas State University's dedication to fostering talent and innovation in the performing arts.

As the Department of Theatre and Dance celebrates this justly awarded ranking, it will continue to look forward and propel the university’s tradition of excellence. For more information about the Department of Theatre and Dance at Texas State University, please visit www. theatreanddance.txst.edu.