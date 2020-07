The Wurstfest Association on Thursday announced the news New Braunfels residents sadly expected — the cancellation of the city’s signature event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This will be the first time Wurstfest has canceled a festival in our 60- year history,” Randy Rust, 2020 Wurstfest president, said in a statement.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!