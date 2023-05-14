Wreaths Across America is coming to San Marcos

A national mobile exhibit honoring veterans will make its inaugural stop in San Marcos on Thursday, May 18. The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be on display at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3413, 1701 Hunter Road, from noon to 6 p.m.

The MEE is an interactive exhibit that includes a theater, storyboards and visual displays that showcase the mission of the non-profit organization Wreaths Across America to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department and Veteran Affairs Advisory Committee requested that the exhibitmake a stop in San Marcos during its national tour.

“We’ve been coordinating with Wreaths Across America for the last couple of years to make this stop of the Mobile Education Exhibit possible, and it happening so close to Memorial Day makes the event extra special,” Parks and Recreation Outreach Coordinator Christie Murillo said. Residents can visit for free. City staff, members of the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee, and volunteers from the VFW will be at the event.