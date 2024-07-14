Zaffirini wins third National Communication Sweepstakes award

Dean Senator Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo), who represents San Marcos, has won the National Federation of Press Women’s 2024 National Sweepstakes Award for the third time in four years.

The award is based on points assigned to winning national entries selected from first-place winners in related statewide programs throughout the country.

Senator Zaffirini’s14 national awards—including five first place, one second place, four third place and four honorable mentions—were announced recently at NFPW’s annual awards dinner in St. Louis. Her winning entries included her annual newsletter, Senator Judith Zaffirini Reports to the Families of District 21; press releases; speechwriting; her children’s handbook, Welcome to the Texas Senate: This is where I work (and how I got here); and her crisis communication in response to wildfires in Hays and Zapata counties.

“Winning the national sweepstakes award is meaningful,” Senator Zaffirini said, “because it reflects how hard my staff and I work to communicate effectively with the families of Senate District 21 and to be responsive and transparent in the process.”

A communications specialist, businesswoman and former educator, Senator Zaffirini has won more than 1,200 awards and honors for her legislative, professional and civic accomplishments, including more than 600 state and national awards in communication. She holds B.S., M.A. and PhD degrees from The University of Texas at Austin.

The senator is the namesake of a courthouse in Webb County, a student success center and medal for leadership and scholarship at Texas A&M International University, a library at Laredo College, an elementary school at United ISD, a park and soccer mini-pitch in Laredo and a road at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.

Drawing on her professional, personal and legislative experience, Senator Zaffirini authored Welcome to the Texas Senate: This is where I work (and how I got here), which won first place in the Public Relations Materials category, for her grandson’s kindergarten class and later edited it for young constituents.

“As an educator and truly blessed grandmother, this was the most meaningful award,” Senator Zaffirini said.