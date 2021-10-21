Zwiener announces plan to seek reelection in Texas House District 45

State Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) announced her plans to seek reelection in Texas House District 45.

Zwiener was first elected to represent House District 45 in 2018 and was reelected in 2020. She serves as the Vice Chair of the Appropriations, Article III subcommittee, overseeing the education budget. She’s also on the Public Health and House Administration Committees.

“I’m honored to serve the people of Hays and Blanco Counties and look forward to continuing to fight on my constituents’ behalf,” Zwiener said in a statement. “Texas is at a precarious moment in history, and we need everyone to stand firm against the waves of anti-science and anti-democratic extremism washing over our state and endangering our democracy.”

During her time in the legislature, she founded and serves as the Chair of the Texas House Caucus on Climate, Environment, and the Energy Industry. Zwiener is also the Secretary of the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus.

“This year I passed legislation to protect workers from sexual harassment, funded an audit into local emergency communications, advanced legislation to decriminalize cannabis, secured funding for student financial aid, and stopped bad legislation that would have eliminated local worker protections and that would have taken away tools to fight climate change from our cities and counties,” Zwiener said. “There’s still so much work to do, and I intend to keep fighting for common sense solutions and equality for all Texans.”

Following the approval of a new Texas House map amid redistricting, House District 45 will represent approximately 201,000 Hays County residents in Kyle, Buda, San Marcos, Driftwood and Austin.

Initial maps originally drew Zwiener out of HD 45. Hays County has been split by two different House Districts because of its growing population. Zwiener was originally set to be a part of House District 73, however, the map was redrawn to include her in HD45.

Hays County residents in Wimberley and Dripping Springs will now be a part of HD73, which will include all of Comal County. Blanco County, which Zwiener currently represents, will join the western edge of Travis County, Gillespie, Burnet and Kendall counties in House District 19.