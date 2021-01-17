Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Zwiener cites virus, education, healthcare as biggest challenges facing legislative session

Sun, 01/17/2021 - 5:00am

Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener expects COVID-19 vaccine distribution, education, healthcare and social services funding to be the main focus and biggest challenges facing the 87th legislative session. As she reflected on the legislative session’s first week, Zwiener (D-Driftwood) said the pandemic is more dangerous now than any previous time. “This pandemic ...

