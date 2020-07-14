Amelia Gil Prado

February 13, 1934 – July 6, 2020

Amelia Gil Prado, 86, of San Marcos, Texas gained her beautiful angel wings on July 6, 2020.

Amelia, or GG, as she was called by many, was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Amelia was born on February 13, 1934 in Fentress, Texas to the late Luis Gil, Sr. and Petra N. Gil and attended school in Prairie Lea, Texas. On September 18, 1952 she married the love of her life, Roque Prado, Sr. Together they had eight beautiful children that they raised in San Marcos.

Amelia loved to travel with her honey and got to visit many different states and places. They loved to attend sporting events, family functions, and gatherings. GG was very caring and supportive of all of her family in their time of need. She was always ready to lend a helping hand, or be a shoulder to lean on. On weekends, they could always be found on the dance floor and sitting within the first few rows at church every Sunday morning. She and her honey would always show up looking sharp as ever as evidenced by her love of shopping for clothes, shoes, and jewelry, especially at her favorite store J.C.Penney.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Margarita Gil Prado, siblings Consuelo Gil, Faustina Yanez, Luis Gil Jr., and Alfredo Gil, and son-in-law Anthony Contreras. Amelia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Roque Prado, Sr., children Connie Ortiz (Alfredo, Sr.), Rocky Prado, Jr. (Dora), Rosalinda Contreras, Joe Prado (Felipa), Bobby Prado (Mary), David Prado (Jo Anne), and Lisa Marie Tobias (David). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members.

Pallbearers include David Banda, Jr., Michael J. Prado, Rocky Prado III, Dr. Freddy Ortiz Jr., Javier Ortiz, David A. Tobias, Jr., Brandon S. Tobias, Bobby D. Prado, and Jolynn Prado. Honorary pallbearers include Ismael Gil, Eddie Gil, Gabriel Gill, Ernest Gill, Zeke Gil, and Danny Gil.

The family would like to thank everyone who has offered their condolences, sent gifts, and provided meals during this time. The memories you shared with us have helped us cope with our loss. Her legacy will live on through each and every one of us. We would also like to thank the nurses, doctors, and all care professionals of St. David's South Austin Medical Center hospital who cared for our sweet and precious GG.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that not everyone may be able to attend funeral services, but we ask that you please continue to keep us in your daily prayers.

Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, with a Rosary scheduled for 7 p.m. Services will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17 at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos, with interment to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online guest registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.