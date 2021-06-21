Arden Vikre, 75, a resident of San Marcos, TX, passed away Jun. 17, 2021. Funeral services are Friday, Jun. 25 at 10am at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Visitation is Thursday, Jun. 24 from 4 p.m. til 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial follows at San Marcos City Cemetery. For more information and to sign the online guest book visit thomasonfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Thomason Funeral Home, 2001 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, Texas. (512) 396-2300.

He was born Nov. 12, 1945, in Decorah, IA to Walter and Gladys (Neste) Vikre. Upon graduation from Decorah High School in 1963, Arden became a mechanic at a tool and die shop in Galesville, WI. He eventually purchased that business with some partners to create Stellar Tool and Mold where he ran the business until his retirement. Arden has always been an avid automobile and racing enthusiast both as a mechanic and as a driver.

He is survived by his nephew, John Woosley and his wife Melinda of Kihei, HI; nephew, Scott Woosley and his wife, Candie of San Marcos, TX; niece Bonita Black and her husband, Henry, of Rockford, IL; 5 Grand-Nephews, 2 Grand-Nieces, 1 Great-Nephew and 3 Great-Nieces.

Arden is preceded in death by his parents, by his sister Sharon Vikre Woolsey and by his nephew, Kevin Woosley.