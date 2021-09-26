August Harry Lee Hebbe passed away on September 23, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born May 23, 1939, in Taylor, Texas to Otto and Ruby (Limmer) Hebbe.

Harry was in the construction business most of his life in the San Marcos area. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, barbequing and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Herbert Mercer; brothers, Otto Hebbe, Jr. and Herman Hebbe; and his wife, Patricia Hebbe.

He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Hunt and husband Charles; brothers, David Hebbe and wife Sherall and Ricky Hebbe and wife Rhonda; sisters, Linda Taft and Mary Louise Britt; granddaughter, Robyn Franklin and husband Dusty; stepbrothers and sisters, Alan, Cynthia, and Ruth Ann; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10 a.m. at Live Oak Cemetery on Old Spanish Trail in Uhland, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.