Benjamin C. Ford, Jr., age 74, of San Marcos, died peacefully in his home on October 2, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mr. Ford graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1965. Following his father’s footsteps, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Radioman Class A on the USS Oak Hill during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He received his B.A. from Southwest Texas State University in 1978. His professional life was as a purchasing agent until retirement.

He is preceded in death by his sister Barbara A. Ford and father Benjamin C. Ford, Sr. Survivors are his mother, Pauline Ford; his brother Michael L. Ford and wife Kathryn of Kyle; nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ford was a lifelong bachelor and seemed to enjoy his mountain man style of living, maybe he was born a century late. He had a great sense of humor, and this was particularly evident around Halloween when he would always shock and please everyone with his costumes. He was proud of his service to our country in the Vietnam War and was tickled late in life when people would pick up a meal tab when he was at his favorite restaurants around San Marcos or just come up and shake his hand and thank him. He was a good son to his parents and was very involved in his Father’s care during the last years of his Father’s life. He was a very generous person, and if he liked you, he loved you, if he didn’t, he’d let you know in no uncertain terms. His nickname was “King of the Wild Frontier”. Well, he’s in a new frontier now and it’s our hopeful prayer that he has been greeted and welcomed by the King of Kings. We love you Ben and will miss you.

It was his wish that no formal services be held. There will be a gathering of friends