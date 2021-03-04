Bertha Rose Rangel Delgado

Bertha R. Delgado passed on February 26, 2021, in Mountain City, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 7, 2021, 5:00-8:00PM with Rosary at 7:00PM at Pennington Funeral Home.

“Life is a journey not a destination. So, we are always in the process of becoming and being responsible for how we use our power at every step of our journey.”

This is truly how Bertha Delgado lived from her beginnings in 1948 to the present. Each page in her life left a mark on many. The last page ended on February 26, 2021.Those close to her will remember her wisdom, kindness, uplifting spirit and creative spark for life.

Bertha was born at McKenna Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas to John and Felice Rangel. Waiting for her arrival was a precious grandmother, Francisca Martinez, and great-grandmother, Monica Aguilar. Her grandfather Juan Rangel was pacing up and down nervously waiting and eager to meet his granddaughter, Bertha. Many other relatives would be greeting her with open arms in the days to come. What a celebration!

Surviving her is husband Isidoro Delgado, many God-Children, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins from Texas, California and Mexico.

Those whom she now joins are her father John C. Rangel, Jr., mother Felice Rangel; grandparents Juan Rangel and Sebina Contreras, Francisca Aguilar and Francisco Martinez, Jose de Jesus Valenzuela; great-grandparents Monica Duenas and Pablo Aguilar, Doroteo Rangel and Maria Isabel Hernandez. Also, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She attended schools in the San Marcos Independent School District and graduated from Southwest Texas State University (Texas State University). Her career began as a teacher at Crockett Elementary beginning in 1970 and then continued in Austin, Texas at Sanchez and Langford Elementary until retirement in 2001.

Bertha was grateful to be involved in all areas of educating children and belonging to professional organizations that enhanced her learning. She received educational recognition and awards through her years of service. Most important in her career was the philosophy she instilled in her students. “Always be connected to the world around them and interact but most important to remain independent thinkers because they are created to make unique contributions in their life. They are a divine original.” So hip, hip, hooray to 31 years of teaching!

The adventures she enjoyed through her travels visiting different areas in Mexico, the United States and the Caribbean made her value the beauty of the world and how blessed we are. She enjoyed collecting art and music from these areas. These times were also truly ones she stepped out of her comfort zone to climb small mountains and waterfalls, swim in the ocean to explore, snorkel, parachute sailing, steering a small sailboat and deep-sea fishing. What memories!!

A blessed life she truly experienced. She was grateful to have had parents that guided and supported her through her life’s journey. Friends that were very precious to her because of the adventure and memories made. Children she taught who energized her life and made it special and for the parents that were supportive and helpful in her career. To those she recently met, she values their support, strength, wisdom and companionship.

Bertha Rose Rangel Delgado leaves us with her last words to all, “Thank you for enriching my footsteps in life. I also know I will see you someday and then you will take my hand and share this new life with me.”

