Beth Dianne Spiess

Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:32pm
Beth Dianne Spiess of San Marcos, TX died on Monday October 5, 2020.  She was 60 years old.  She was born on June 7, 1960 in St. Paul, Minnesota.  

Beth is survived by her mother, Mary Gale Fitzwater of Manchaca TX, her father Bob Spiess (Sharon), her sisters Julie Riggleman (Mark), Jill Torres (Al) and Nancy Long (Robert), her brothers Rob Spiess (Jackie), Keenan Spiess (Deb), Jason Spiess, and Ryan Spiess; along with aunts, cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Beth will be remembered for her love of all creatures great and small, her love of art, and for her creative spirit.

A private memorial will be held at a later date..

