Blas G. Olmos, Sr., 87, of San Marcos, Texas, died on July 6, 2020. Services took place Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos, and interment followed at the Guadalupe Cemetery in San Marcos. Services were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online guest registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.