Bobby Jean Hagedorn, 85, of San Marcos, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of June 21st. Bobby was born near Kyle, TX on January 17, 1936 to Robert Franke and Lena Heideman.

Bobby grew up in the Kyle/Uhland area, attended the original Uhland Elementary, and graduated from Kyle High School in 1954. On November 3, 1956 she married Erwin Hagedorn, her high school sweetheart. They were happily married for 64 years until Erwin’s passing in June of 2020.

After high school, Bobby attended Nixon-Clay Business College in Austin, and then went on to work for Hays County Abstract Company. She and Erwin settled in San Marcos in 1960 and raised 2 children.

Bobby was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and sewing for her family. She and Erwin enjoyed traveling and visited many states, including telephone industry conventions in San Francisco, Miami, and Hawaii.

Throughout her life, Bobby was actively involved in her church, St. John Lutheran in Uhland. She taught Sunday school for many years, was a member and officer in the Women’s Guild, and served as organist for 62 years!

In recent years, she experienced a decline in health. Erwin lovingly and selflessly cared for her until his death last year. Bobby was strong in her faith and had a hope that did not waiver. She is now at peace, in the presence of her Lord, and has attained that hope that we all long for.

Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin, and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Lois Daugherty, of Kyle, Texas; brother-in-law, Alton Hagedorn, of Flower Mound, Texas; daughter, Sandra and husband, Steve of Buda, Texas; son, Scott and wife Vikki, of Lakeway, Texas. Known to them as “Butch” or “Baba-Bobby”, she is survived by her grandchildren, Broc Jones and wife, Kim; Matt Jones and wife, Ashley; Kelly Rodriguez and husband, Ross; Nicholas, Elliott and Mason Hagedorn; and great-grandchildren, Madison Jones, Bryson Jones, Sage Carpenter, Sterling Jones, and another on the way, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

We wish to thank her caregivers, and the staff and nurses with TrueHeart Hospice for their expert care and guidance in her final days with us.

A memorial service will be held on July 9, 2021 at 10:00am at St. John Lutheran Church in Uhland, followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, or their Building Fund. The family requests that if floral tributes are sent, they be delivered to St. John Lutheran Church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.