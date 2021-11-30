Burl Michael Abel, 82, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on October 4th, 2021. Michael was born on September 28th, 1939, to Burl Monroe Abel and Mary Opal Harris in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After graduating from high school in 1957, he went on to study animal science at Texas A&M University and completed his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Texas A&M vet school.

After graduation, he accepted a post-graduate research position at Iowa State but quickly missed his adopted home state of Texas. Returning to San Marcos, Texas, he joined the practice of Dr. Jack Tickle in 1966 as a large animal specialist. He was also hired as an assistant professor in the agriculture department at Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) where he retired as a full professor. In 1960, he met Margaret "Peggy" O'Neal and they wed in 1962, going on to have three children, Greg, Roger, and Randy as well as Jarod with second wife Jennifer Jones. Michael was a passionate fly fisherman and loved traveling to the Pecos wilderness in northern New Mexico, Utah, and Idaho to fish with his sons and friends. One of his most ardent requests was to be cremated and his ashes spread in the river in the Pecos mountains so "the trout could eat me for once since I have caught and eaten so many over the years from this river". He was a loving father and will be greatly missed. Michael was predeceased by his first wife Peggy, and his parents, Opal and Burl. He is survived by his children Greg, Roger, Randy, and Jarod Abel.

There will be a celebration of Doc's life on Friday, December 3rd at 10:00am at First Baptist Church of San Marcos, Texas (325 W McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX 78666). Additional info can be found at https://everloved.com/life-of/burl-abel/obituary/