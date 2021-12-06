Candelario “Buick” Esquivel Jr., 64, of San Marcos, Texas, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Buick was born on June 23, 1957, to Candelario and Victoria Esquivel. He is preceded in death by his father, Candelario Esquivel Sr.; grandparents Isaac and Guadalupe Esquivel; brother Arthur Esquivel; mother-in-law Mary Prado; and close friend Freddie Garza, Jr., who he loved like a brother.

Buick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, and friend. He was a hardworking man and took pride in all he did. Buick’s last place of employment was Quality Hardwood Floors, Inc., where he was a warehouse manager for years. He looked forward to returning to work and felt disappointed that he was unable to do so due to his health condition. Throughout his work life, Buick built houses, leveled trailers, and enjoyed telling others what to do, which he often called, ‘supervising.’

In his personal life, Buick enjoyed playing dominos, going to secondhand stores, and listening to rock music, especially to Scorpions, Santana, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, ZZ Top, and Black Sabbath. Some of his favorite hobbies included watching YouTube, making chilé, walking the ‘hood, and woodworking. Woodworking was a self-taught skill where he would go to the backyard and find the perfect branch to cut from a tree to form into his well-known wooden crosses and canes.

During the final weeks of Buick’s life, he was able to share a few memories about his family. Buick shared his favorite thing about his wife was her hair and that he appreciated her for being demanding and saving his life. He also mentioned how he was proud of all his children for being bright, turning out like him, and happy that he was able to give them a good childhood and upbringing. Buick and his wife could often be found watching movies, telling jokes, or going out to eat just for him to complain about the food. He also liked to watch boxing and listening to music with his son Uriah. Buick was always fighting with his grandson Daivin like they were brothers; they would always watch YouTube together before he got sick. During his last weeks, he asked his daughter to tattoo him with the last things he wanted on his arms.

Buick was an incredibly strong person up to his dying day. After telling you something, he would conclude his statement with the nicknames, “fool” or “knucklehead.” When he was sick, Buick would tell the family, “Don’t cry, fool,” “I’m still gonna be around, fool,” and “Stay strong, fool.” Buick shared that he wanted to be remembered for being himself and being crazy.

Buick is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Esquivel, whom he was married to for 35 years. He is also survived by his son Chris Esquivel and girlfriend Jessica; daughter Tiffany Esquivel and husband Cory Gutierrez; son Uriah Esquivel and girlfriend Kaylee; grandsons Daivin Gutierrez and Jovi James Esquivel; and granddaughter Jade Esquivel. He is also survived by his brothers Joe and Johnny Esquivel; sisters Dora Esquivel, Norma Ramos, Olivia and spouse Raymond Duran, and Rachel Esquivel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with prayer services held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, December 7 at Thomason Funeral Home, 2001 Old Ranch Rd. 12, San Marcos, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8. His final resting place will be at San Marcos City Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Richard Cuevas, Jr., Joe Esquivel, Johnny Esquivel, Cory Gutierrez, Donald Rains, and Lon Shell; along with honorary pallbearer, Daivin Gutierrez.