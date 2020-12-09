Carl H. Engleman

Carl Helmuth Engleman was born April 14, 1946, in San Marcos and died December 4, 2020, at his home in San Marcos. Raised in the Piney Woods of Trinity County, he was well acquainted with nature and survival in the wild. From these humble beginnings in Possum Walk, he earned a B.S. degree in education from A&M College in 1968 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. After special training, he was commissioned as 1st Lieutenant and sent to Vietnam. He spent 6 months in Vietnam receiving 2 purple hearts, a bronze star, a silver star, and a commendation medal. After 9 months in the hospital and a year in rehabilitation, few people knew he had no feeling below the knee in one leg.

He went on to earn a Master’s Degree and worked on a PhD. In the field of education, he served as counselor, teacher, principal and school board president, but he had diverse talents and developed many skills.

Although he endured constant pain and post traumatic stress, he loved to laugh and to make other people laugh. The last few years, he devoted much time to studying scriptures and made personal changes accordingly.

Carl leaves a wife, Cheryl; a daughter, Audrey Connolly and husband Mike; a son, Chay Engleman; a daughter, Jena Keeter and husband Justin; and 7 grandchildren. He will be buried at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 12, beginning at 9 a.m., with Services beginning at 11 a.m. at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. Burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on Monday, December 12, 9:45 a.m.

