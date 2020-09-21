Carol Ruth DeGlandon Hutson was a beloved Marine wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and dear friend. She was promoted to heaven on September 16th, 2020. Carol was born in Austin, TX on February 28th, 1953. She attended Brentwood Elementary, Lamar Junior High and McCallum High School where she graduated in 1971 as a member of the National Honor Society and an officer of the Blue Brigade.

In the summer of 1972, she met the love of her life, Carter Lee Hutson and they were married on January 13th, 1973. For the next 23 years she supported her USMC officer husband while raising their son Coy Hutson and daughter Cari Hutson St. Marie enduring multiple family relocations and Carter’s lengthy deployments.

From 1981 to 1985, Carol pursued her passion for caring for others. While stationed at Twenty-Nine Palms, CA she was accepted into an accelerated Registered Nursing degree program graduating in 1983 with a 3.96 GPA. As a Home Health Hospice RN, Carol was instrumental in assisting many families with their loved one’s final days and peaceful passing’s. Perhaps this is where she developed her keen sense of humor during stressful times.

When Carter retired from the Marine Corps in 1996, they moved to Laredo, TX and started a new Marine Corp Junior ROTC program at United South High School. Carol was honored by the cadets as their Madrina (god mother).

Carol was also a sports enthusiast. She and Carter were Texas State season ticket holders and enjoyed cheering the Bobcat’s football and baseball teams to victory. They also enjoyed the fellowship with other Bobcat Original Tailgaters with their RV.

Carol is survived by her husband Carter, son Coy and wife Brandi, daughter Cari and husband Hunter St. Marie, adopted son Jesse Donahue, granddaughters Emma and Stella Hutson and Hazel St. Marie, brother Darrell DeGlandon and wife Martha and sister Jean Rogers and husband Ronnie, as well as a host of former Marine Corps JROTC cadets.

Carol is now reunited with her parents Birk and Emmagene DeGlandon, brother Larry DeGlandon, sister Joan DeGlandon Fuller and in laws Carter and Stella Hutson. Carol will be dearly missed by a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, September 24th, 10:00am at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels. Burial to follow at Burns Cemetery in Blue, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 – www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.