Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Carolyn Fielder was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 84.

Carolyn Harrington Fielder was born on August 28, 1936 in Big Spring Texas. She is survived by her sons Roy Lance Wood and wife Mary Wood and Brian Keith Wood and wife Gaye Wood; 2 grandchildren, Anthony Wray Wood and Victoria Lynn Wood and her daughter Dani Ann Rose Gudell; brother Charles Harrington; nieces Catherine Lynn Harrington Caylor and husband Thomas Caylor, Cynthia Marie Harrington Wimmer and husband William Wimmer; nephew Charles Harrington, Jr and wife Melissa Harrington and numerous cousins. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Fielder and her parents Carrol Spencer Harrington and Ora Lee Grisham Harrington.

Carolyn and her family moved to San Marcos in 1972 where she worked part-time as church secretary for First Presbyterian Church. In 1980 she was hired as the Administrative Assistant for the Department of History at what was then Southwest Texas State University – now Texas State University. She served under three university presidents and four department chairs. She retired from the university in 2002. Carolyn later worked for Ron and Marie Jager at the Price Center where she helped keep things organized as their secretary/receptionist.

Carolyn was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of San Marcos and sang in the sanctuary choir for many years. She was an endowed member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served in many positions within the organization, lately as chapter pianist and Chapter Mother. She was a recipient of the 50-year membership certificate in 2017.

Carolyn stayed very active. Her rose garden and yard were always gorgeous. She belonged to a sewing circle with Marie Jager, played Mahjong every Sunday for several years and was on the board of Campus Christian Community. She and Len loved to travel – hauling their travel trailer to Mexico, New Mexico, Arkansas and many other destinations. Another of her passions was Gospel Music and she loved attending gospel concerts with her brother Charles, daughter-in-law Gaye and grand-daughter Victoria – even if it meant standing in line in 20-degree weather waiting for the doors to open for a Gaither concert!

She was known for her kind, loyal and giving heart, her sense of humor, her winning smile and her passion for her family.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00pm, First Presbyterian Church of San Marcos, 410 W. Hutchinson St., San Marcos, Texas.

Flowers and donations are welcome. Donations in her memory may be made to Christus Santa Rosa Hospice Care or First Presbyterian Church, San Marcos.