Carroll Dale Walker, age 87, passed away on November 7th after complications from a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Although this awful disease robbed him of his memory and eventually his life, it never took away his lively character. Even in memory care, he could still be found flirting with his caregivers or trying to hustle a business deal.

Carroll was born to Parker and Edna Walker in 1934, the youngest of five children, and the only boy. He grew up in Dripping Springs, Texas attending the local high school where he played football and basketball, and graduated in 1954. He later married Patty Sue Forbes and had a son, Carroll Payne Walker, who sadly passed away in 2013 from cancer.

Carroll was described as hard working, clever, and resourceful, which led him to become a self-made success in the real estate world developing numerous properties throughout Texas. Carroll never met a stranger, and would often ask rather personal questions to everyone he encountered, leaving an unforgettable impression. When he wasn’t entertaining the innocent bystanders in town, you could find Carroll checking on his many beloved properties, or hunting anywhere from south Texas to Oregon.

He is preceded in death by his son, Carroll Payne Walker, his parents Parker and Edna Walker, and sisters Mary Lorene Hohmann and Joyce Buckner.

He is survived by his grandchildren Jessica Berry, Garret Dale Walker, and Carroll Payne Walker; great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Neil Berry, IV; his sisters Lila Derrick and Merle Miller; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the Pennington Memorial Chapel in San Marcos, with a viewing beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at the Pursley Cemetery in Dripping Springs, and a reception at the First Baptist Church in Dripping Springs.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.