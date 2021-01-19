Cecil “Sonny” M. Gregg, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in San Antonio. He was born in 1939 in Jacksonville, Texas to Louie Price Gregg and Dr. Cecil Manren Gregg, Sr.

Cecil was a retired Pharmacist having proudly obtained a Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas at Austin. He deeply enjoyed traveling, the warm company of family, attending meetings of the Masonic Lodge in San Marcos, and of course, drinking good coffee.

Cecil was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Gregg, and his parents Dr. Cecil M. Gregg Sr. and Louie Price Gregg. Cecil is survived by his five children: Cecil M. Gregg, III and wife Alicia, Meg Dunn and husband Spencer, Charles Hayden Gregg and wife Julie, Ginna Cates and husband Paul, and Catey Koehler and husband Michael. Cecil will be remembered by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Cecil is also survived by his brother, Dr. L.P. “Buddy” Gregg, wife Patty, his nephews Russ and Guy and Guy’s wife Myke. Cecil will be dearly missed by extended family and many friends.

Due to safety concerns, Cecil’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.

