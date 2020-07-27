Celodonio C. Mendoza

Our beloved Celedonio C. Mendoza, 79, resident of San Marcos, Texas went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Celedonio was born in Fentress, Texas on March 3, 1941. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He provided for his family by working on drywall and painting for more than fifty years. After retiring he enjoyed spending time with his family and doing special projects around the home.

He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio T. Mendoza and Guadalupe D. Carrizales and his brothers Antonio C. Mendoza, Jr. and Jesse C. Mendoza. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Ophelia R. Mendoza; his sons Rodney Mendoza, Nick Jason Mendoza and Alexander (Jessica) Mendoza; his daughters Diana (Domingo) Valdez and Bernice Mendoza; his brother Joe Manuel C. Mendoza; his sister Anita (Jerry) Blake; as well as 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on July 28 at 10 a.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.