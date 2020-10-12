Charles Donald Doyle age 83, died on October 6, 2020 at 3 pm at his residence in San Marcos.

A memorial service will be held at Wednesday, October 14th First Baptist Church, San Marcos.

Interment will be at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Wimberley Texas.

Charles Doyle was born October 6th, 1937 to Lonnie A Doyle & Esther Renick Doyle.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Anne Doyle. They were married in Portales, New Mexico. August 6th, 1957. He is also survived by Karen Morris of Lockhart, Tx, Kathy Tarry and husband Carl from Colorado Springs, CO, Susan Nash and husband Don of Austin, Texas, James Doyle and wife Kimberly of Carrollton, Texas, his brothers Lonnie Doyle and Bob Doyle and his sister Thelma Lacy and 8 grandchildren.

He was a Baptist Missionary serving in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico.

Memorials May Be Made To Mission Fund at First Baptist Church, San Marcos, TX.

Thomason Funeral Home is in charge of the services.