Cheryl Blasig Farrell

Funeral services for Cheryl Farrell, 56 of San Marcos, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Tim Pitts officiating. Burial will follow in the Giddings City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Cheryl Sue (Blasig) Farrell was born on February 28, 1964 in Fort Worth, Texas, the only child born to Harold Louis Blasig and Anna Sue (Mallett) Blasig. She graduated from Churchill High School and attended Southwest Texas State University. She was a member of the Church of Christ in San Marcos. Cheryl was a fraud analyst currently working for CBE Enterprises. She was also a licensed realtor. She loved animals and actually raised and kept a bobcat for several years. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, watching scary movies, and an occasional glass of wine.

Cheryl passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Kyle, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Sue Blasig, and a cousin, Donnie Blasig.

Cheryl is survived by the love of her life, Steve Lytle of San Marcos; four step-children, Micah Lytle & his wife, Brandi & their son, Remy of Casmalia, CA, Mathew Lytle & his children, Mathew & Madeline of Lompoc, CA, Zac Lytle of Fontana, CA, and Paige Grundl & her husband, Logan & their children, Silas, Adeline and Shody of Perris, CA; her aunt, Alvina Moerbe & her husband, Curtis of Warda; her cousins, Garry Blasig of Paige, Dennis & Sharon Blasig of Giddings, Ronnie & Sandra Blasig of Giddings, Valla Blasig of Giddings, and Nancy & Jon Knippa of Manheim, as well several other family members and many friends.

Pallbearers will be Bradey Blasig, Mason Blasig, Justin Kessler, Dustyn Blasig, Derryk Blasig, and Dentyn Blasig.

Memorials may be to the State of Texas Kidney Foundation, 4204 Gardendale #106, San Antonio, Texas 78229 or the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.