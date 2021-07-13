Clarence E. Harborth

Clarence Eddie Harborth was born April 11, 1941, in New Braunfels, Texas, to Clara Neff Harborth-Dietert and Oscar Harborth, and passed away on July 8, 2021.

Clarence tried to be a tough-guy, but he was all mush to his family. There was never any need he didn’t find a way to meet. He would give away his last thin dime and find a way to get more. He loved to share stories of growing up and also of the jobs he held. A stronger work ethic you could not find.

His family was the world to him. He loved to argue with Memaw, but they had a special kind of love. He loved, loved, loved to play Bejeweled, and God forbid you didn’t save his game. He was always up for a game of Wahoo almost every night with special friend Brenda Lakey. He was the biggest cheater in games and loved getting caught!

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jerald D. Harborth, his grandson Clifton Wright, son-in-law George Wright, and brothers Elroy and Stanley Harborth.

He is survived by his wife Doris Cochran Harborth, daughter Charlotte Wright-Speed and husband Tim, Ray Harborth and Nathalie Fulling, granddaughter Jordon Garza, grandson Charlie Harborth and wife Brittany, great grandkids EJ, Jaylynn, Josiah, JioVanni and Aria. Also survived by his brother-in-law Martin Cochran, brothers & sisters-in-law Leslie and Jocarolyn Harborth, Kenneth and Margaret Harborth, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, July 16th, 5-7 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 7-8 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.