Crispin Hernandez passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 16, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. He was a resident of San Marcos. He is preceded in death by his parents; Sixto Hernandez and Hermelinda Benitez; brothers; Domingo Hernandez, Paul Hernandez; and Aunt Vicenta H. Ruiz. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sulema V. Hernandez, son Crispin C. Hernandez; daughter Sulema H. Dominguez (Fred) brothers Jesse Gonzales; Ruben Benitez, sisters Frances Villela; Gloria Rendon, Linda Gonzales; Josie Degollado; Juanita Benitez; Linda Villela; Estella Jurado, and Juanita Benitez. He had 9 grandchildren , 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild and other family members; 1 close friend, Johnny Reyes and numerous others.

He worked for Balmor Industries, Coke-a-Cola Company, The University of Texas; supervisor, Buckner Villa: Floor Tech, St. David’s Hospital; Floor Tech and was currently employed by Pflugerville I.S.D.

Crispin followed his grandparents tradition. He continued to be a vendor at the Diez Y Seis Fiestas in San Marcos; Cuahtemoc Hall, Plataforma Mendez, St. Anthony’s and Cinco de Mayo at the Hays County Civic Center.

He retired for some time and helped his grandson sell pinatas and cascarones, then he decided to go back to work.

Due to Covid 19, certain rules still apply. Mask will be enforced. Visitation will begin at 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 with a prayer service beginning at 7 pm at Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Morning visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Los Angeles Funeral Home, followed with a chapel service beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Samuel Montoya will officiate. Interment will follow at San Pablo Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas.