Dan William Leinneweber, age 79, died peacefully on May 3 at 2:25 pm at the Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dan was born on March 6, 1942 in San Marcos, Texas to Chester and Kate Leinneweber. He and his sister, Joan Ledebur, grew up in a beloved little rock house on acreage outside of town. Hunting and growing a garden were a way of life.

His love of football started at San Marcos High School where he led the Rattlers in an undefeated season his senior year. He went on to lead the Bobcats of SWT in an undefeated season in 1963. He twice lettered in football at SWT and was chosen to the All-LSC team and All-Texas squad. Later he was inducted into the Bobcats T-Association Hall of Honor.

Dan met the love of his life, Carolyn Hargrove while attending Southwest Texas State. She was a Strutter and he was the quarterback. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

After graduating from SWT with a Masters of Education, he went on to coach in Pasadena, at SWT and at Wharton Junior College. In 1976 he became co-owner of San Marcos Alinement Service which was originally started by his father and uncle.

Throughout his life, his family brought him the greatest joy. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hargrove Leinneweber of San Marcos, Texas and sister, Joan Ledebur of Alexandria, Virginia. Three sons: Graham Chester Leinneweber & wife, Kelly of San Marcos, Texas; William Cole Leinneweber & wife, Paige of New Braunfels, Texas; Michael Cade Leinneweber & wife Tiffany of San Marcos, Texas. Nine grandchildren: Justin Leinneweber & wife, Kylene; Lindsey Bernhagen & husband, Eric; Kaitlyn Bowers, Daniel Leinneweber, Lexi Leinneweber, Hanna Leinneweber, Hallie Leinneweber, Reid Leinneweber & Caden Leinneweber. Four great grandchildren: Blakely Bernhagen, Brody Bernhagen, Layton Leinneweber & Briley Bernhagen.

He loved friends, football, gardening, hunting, listening to music, placing some bets, and an ice-cold beer…but most of all, he loved time with his family.

The family is hosting an open Celebration of Life at Bobcat Stadium, Sunday, May 9th at 2:00 pm in the Garland Warren Room.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/donate.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com