Daniel Gil Zuniga

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 12:00am
Daniel Gil Zuniga, 58yrs., resident of Austin, Texas, passed away April 19, 2020 in Austin, TX.

Due to COVID-19, private visitation only, Friday, May 1, 2020 from 8 a.m. -11 a.m. following with a Chapel Service to begin at 11:00am at Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Interment will follow at San Isidro Cemetery in Fentress, Texas

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512-392-3676.

