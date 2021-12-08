Our beloved Dolores Eben McEntire, “MeMe”, was called to her home to be with her heavenly Father on December 6, 2021.

Dolores was born on March 2, 1929, to her loving parents, Archie and Cecil Overby of Bartlett, Texas. She graduated from Southwest Texas State University (Texas State), where she met and married Jack Eben of Martindale.

She taught school for over forty years in Martindale, San Marcos ISD, San Marcos Academy and Klein ISD where she served as school librarian. Upon retirement, she returned to San Marcos and managed Ye Ole’ Colony Apartments.

She then met and married Glen McEntire of San Marcos.

MeMe loved her family, travelling, and especially playing bridge with her friends. Dolores was the oldest living member of the Martindale Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Susan Huchingson and Jack Eben (Gina) of San Marcos. Her legacy includes 5 grandchildren: David Eben (Kelly), Keri Wilson (Rob), and Shane Huchingson, all of San Marcos; Brian Huchingson of Baltimore, MD; and Trey Huchingson (Julie) of San Antonio. MeMe had 5 great grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Cecil Overby, her in-laws, Susie and Ed Eben of Martindale and her only brother, Cecil Nixon Overby.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10th at 12:30 PM; followed by Funeral Services at 1:30 PM, at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Martindale Baptist Church, 12341 Hwy 142, Martindale, TX 78655.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.